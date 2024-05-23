Skip to agency navigation
    Commercial Technical Services, Inc

    Name of AgencyCommercial Technical Services, Inc.
    AddressPO Box 126
    Houston PA 15342
    Contact personGregory J. Hester
    Telephone(412) 487-2513
    E-mail addressgreg.hester@commtechserv.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only.

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
    XBeaver
    XBedford
     Berks
    XBlair
    XBradford
     Bucks
    XButler
    XCambria
    XCameron
     Carbon
    XCentre
     Chester
    XClarion
    XClearfield
    XClinton
     Columbia
    XCrawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
    XErie
    XFayette
    XForest
     Franklin
     Fulton
    XGreene
    XHuntingdon
    XIndiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
    XLancaster
    XLawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
    XMcKean
    XMercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
    XVenango
    XWarren
    XWashington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
    XYork
      