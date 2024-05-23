Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Name of AgencyBOCA Group International Inc.
    Address200 Park Avenue, 11th Floor
    New York, NY 10166
    Contact personSamuel Sloane
    Telephone212-983-7010
    E-mail addressLicensing@bocagroup.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
    XJuniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      