    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Yerkes Associates, Inc.
    1444 Phoenixville Pike
    West Chester, PA 19380
    Contact person:Kevin Walsh
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    610-656-2707
    KWalsh@yerkes-assoc.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    XBerks
     Blair
    XBradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
    XChester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
    XMontgomery
     Montour
    XNorthampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
    XPhiladelphia
     Pike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      