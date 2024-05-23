|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Shefler Inspections
522 Slocum St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
|Contact person:
|Kenneth Shefler
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|570-406-0091
kendad477@hotmail.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
X
|Building
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
X
|Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
X
X
|Accessibility
X
X
|Building
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: