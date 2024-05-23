|Name of Agency:
Address:
R.E.I. Services
|Contact person:
|Daniel Riggle
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
724-763-9704 or 724-664-7349
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: