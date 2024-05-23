Name of Agency

Quality Electric

Address 1105 Main Street

Swoyersville​, PA 18704 Contact person Dale Newman Telephone 570-331-2606 E-mail address

info@qualityelectricnepa.com

Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL Building Code Official INSP. Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing COMMERCIAL Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. Accessibility Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: