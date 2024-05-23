Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Agency:
    Address:

     

    		Quality Assurance Plus
    401 East Winding Hill Road
    Suite 200
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
    Contact person:David M. Besselman
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		717-458-0238
    dbesselman@QualityAssurancePlus.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

    Adams
    Allegheny
    Armstrong
    Beaver
    XBedford
    Berks
    XBlair
    Bradford
    Bucks
    Butler
    XCambria
    Cameron
    Carbon
     XCentre
    Chester
    Clarion
    Clearfield
    Clinton
    Columbia
    Crawford
    Cumberland
    Dauphin
    Delaware
    Elk
    Erie
    Fayette
    Forest
    Franklin
    Fulton
    Greene
    Huntingdon
    XIndiana
    Jefferson
    Juniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
    Lawrence
    Lebanon
    Lehigh
    Luzerne
    Lycoming
    McKean
    Mercer
    Mifflin
    Monroe
    Montgomery
    Montour
    Northampton
    Northumberland
    Perry
    Philadelphia
    Pike
    Potter
    Schuylkill
    Snyder
    XSomerset
    Sullivan
    Susquehanna
    Tioga
    Union
    Venango
    Warren
    Washington
    Wayne
    XWestmoreland
    Wyoming
    York
      