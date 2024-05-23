Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    PFS Corporation dba PFS TECO

    Expiration Date: 12/20/2025

    PFS Corporation dba PFS TECO PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:

    PFS Corporation dba PFS TECO

    1507 Matt Pass

    Cottage Grove, WI 53527

    Contact person:Robert "Bob" Gorleski
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    608-839-1393
    bob.gorleski@pfsteco.com

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

     

    		Building

    X

     

    		Electrical

    X

     

    		Energy Conservation

    X

     

    		Mechanical

    X

     

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
    XCentre
    XChester
    XClarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
    XPhiladelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      