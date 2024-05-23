Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Northeast Inspection Consultants, LLC

    Expiration Date: 3/18/2026

    Northeast Inspection Consultants, LLC PDF
    Agency Name:
    Address:    		Northeast Inspection Consultants, LLC
    209 Main Street
    Childs, PA 18407
    Contact person:John Marino
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		570-280-2111
    john@neic.us

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    PLAN EXAM.

    		 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    X
    		Berks
     Blair
    XBradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
    X
    		Lehigh
    XLuzerne
    X
    		Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
    XMontour
    X
    		Northampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
    XPike
     Potter
    X
    		Schuylkill
    X
    		Snyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
    X
    		Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      