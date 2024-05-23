The .gov means its official.

Name of Agency



Noah Certified Inc. dba Noah RDI Inc.



Address 1576 Bella Cruz Dr #425

The Villages, FL 32159 Contact person Bonnie Butler Telephone 866-664-6624 Ext 702 E-mail address bonnie@noahcertified.org

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. Accessibility Building Electrical X X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

