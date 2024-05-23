Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)
Name of Agency:
Municipal Administration and Consulting, Inc.
Contact person:
Joseph Chrisman/Tami Savino (office)
Telephone:
610-721-2561/484-961-0300 (office)
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
X
Building
X
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
X
Mechanical
X
Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
X
X
Accessibility
X
X
Building
X
X
Electrical
X
X
Energy Conservation
X
X
Mechanical
X
X
Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
Adams
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Bedford
X
Berks
Blair
Bradford
X
Bucks
Butler
Cambria
Cameron
Carbon
Centre
X
Chester
Clarion
Clearfield
Clinton
Columbia
Crawford
Cumberland
X
Dauphin
X
Delaware
Elk
Erie
Fayette
Forest
Franklin
Fulton
Greene
Huntingdon
Indiana
Jefferson
Juniata
Lackawanna
X
Lancaster
Lawrence
X
Lebanon
X
Lehigh
Luzerne
Lycoming
McKean
Mercer
Mifflin
Monroe
X
Montgomery
Montour
Northampton
Northumberland
Perry
Philadelphia
Pike
Potter
X
Schuylkill
Snyder
Somerset
Sullivan
Susquehanna
Tioga
Union
Venango
Warren
Washington
Wayne
Westmoreland
Wyoming
X
York