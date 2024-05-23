Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

Name of Agency:

Address: Municipal Administration and Consulting, Inc.

167 West Main Street

Suite 1

Trappe, PA 19426 Contact person: Joseph Chrisman/Tami Savino (office) Telephone:

E-mail address: 610-721-2561/484-961-0300 (office)

JChrisman@MACinc.consulting/TSavino@MACinc.consulting









Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):











RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing



COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing











Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.





Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.





Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:











Adams Allegheny Armstrong Beaver Bedford X Berks Blair Bradford X Bucks Butler Cambria Cameron Carbon Centre X Chester Clarion Clearfield



Clinton Columbia Crawford Cumberland X Dauphin X Delaware Elk Erie Fayette Forest Franklin Fulton Greene Huntingdon Indiana Jefferson Juniata



Lackawanna X Lancaster Lawrence X Lebanon X Lehigh Luzerne Lycoming McKean Mercer Mifflin Monroe X Montgomery Montour Northampton Northumberland Perry Philadelphia



Pike Potter X Schuylkill Snyder Somerset Sullivan Susquehanna Tioga Union Venango Warren Washington Wayne Westmoreland Wyoming X York





