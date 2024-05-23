|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Martone Engineering & Surveying, LLC
151 College Avenue
Beaver, PA 15009
|Contact person:
|Daniel J. Martone, PE/PLS
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|412-781-5908
MartoneEngineering@gmail.com, coyne5106@gmail.com, emcrates@aol.com
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
X
X
|Accessibility
X
|Building
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: