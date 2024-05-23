Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Kranz Inspection Services, Inc.
    69 Academy Road
    Cogan Station, PA 17728
    Contact person:David L. Kranz
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		570-494-1450
    dkranz11@verizon.net

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

    		 Accessibility

     

    		 Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		 Energy Conservation

     

    		 Mechanical

     

    		 Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
    XBradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
    XCentre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
    XMontour
     Northampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
    XSnyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
     Susquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      