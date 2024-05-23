Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Keller Zoning and Inspection Services, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 9/22/2027

    Keller Zoning and Inspection Services, Inc. PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Keller Zoning and Inspection Services, Inc.
    21 North Broad Street
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    Contact person:Bettina Serfass
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		610-759-9700
    tina.kellerzoning@rcn.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    x

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
      Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
      Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
    XLehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
    XNorthampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
      Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      