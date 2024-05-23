|Name of Agency:
Address:
|K2 Engineering Inc.
234 Pittsburgh Street
Uniontown, PA 15401
|Contact person:
|Heidi Rodeheaver
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|724-439-3440
heidir@k2engineering.net
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
X
X
|Accessibility
X
x
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: