|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc.
252 Broadhead Road
Suite 100
Bethlehem, PA 18017
|Contact person:
|Brian Kocher, CFO, VP
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|610-691-5644
bkocher@hanovereng.com
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is not able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is not able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: