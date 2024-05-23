Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Elagin Architecture, Inc.
    20 Brilliant Avenue, Suite 200F
    Pittsburgh PA 15215
    Contact person:Sergei C. Matveiev, AIA
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		412-303-4331
    sergei@elagin.co

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
    XBeaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
    XButler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
    XClarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
    XFayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
    XGreene
     Huntingdon
    XIndiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
    XLawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
    XWashington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      