Name of Agency: Address: Construction Code Inspectors, Inc. 3178 SR 257 PO Box 288 Seneca, PA 16346 Contact person: G. Michael Grill Telephone: E-mail address: 814-671-9413 cci@constructcodepa.com

Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: