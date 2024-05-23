The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Commonwealth Code Inspection Service Inc.

    Expiration date: 10/25/2026

    Commonwealth Code Inspection Service PDF

    Name of Agency:

    Address:

     

    Commonwealth Code Inspection Service Inc.

    176 Doe Run Road

    Manheim, PA 17545

    Contact person:Lucille Schilling
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		717.664.2347
    cccisoffice@dejazzd.com

     

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

    XAdams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
     Beaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
    XBlair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
    XCambria
    XCameron
     Carbon
     Centre
    XChester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
     Erie
    XFayette
     Forest
    XFranklin
    XFulton
     Greene
    XHuntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
    XJuniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
    XMcKean
     Mercer
    XMifflin
     Monroe
    XMontgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
    XPotter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
    XSomerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
    XYork
      

