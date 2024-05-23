The .gov means its official.

Name of Agency:
Address:
Commonwealth Code Inspection Service Inc.
176 Doe Run Road
Manheim, PA 17545
|Contact person:
|Lucille Schilling
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|717.664.2347
cccisoffice@dejazzd.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)
Name of Agency:
Commonwealth Code Inspection Service Inc.
Contact person:
Lucille Schilling
Telephone:
717.664.2347
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
X
Building
X
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
X
Mechanical
X
Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
X
X
Accessibility
X
X
Building
X
X
Electrical
X
X
Energy Conservation
X
X
Mechanical
X
X
Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
X
Adams
X
Allegheny
X
Armstrong
Beaver
X
Bedford
X
Berks
X
Blair
Bradford
Bucks
Butler
X
Cambria
X
Cameron
Carbon
Centre
X
Chester
Clarion
Clearfield
Clinton
X
Columbia
Crawford
X
Cumberland
X
Dauphin
X
Delaware
Elk
Erie
X
Fayette
Forest
X
Franklin
X
Fulton
Greene
X
Huntingdon
Indiana
Jefferson
X
Juniata
X
Lackawanna
X
Lancaster
Lawrence
X
Lebanon
X
Lehigh
X
Luzerne
X
Lycoming
X
McKean
Mercer
X
Mifflin
Monroe
X
Montgomery
Montour
Northampton
X
Northumberland
X
Perry
Philadelphia
Pike
X
Potter
X
Schuylkill
X
Snyder
X
Somerset
X
Sullivan
X
Susquehanna
X
Tioga
Union
Venango
Warren
Washington
X
Wayne
Westmoreland
Wyoming
X
York