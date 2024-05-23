|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Codes Assessment Professionals
19 W Water St
Muncy, PA 17756
|Contact person:
|Joseph M. Lyons
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
570-951-9369
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
X
|Building
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: