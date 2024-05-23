Skip to agency navigation
    Code Inspections, Inc.

    603 Horsham Road

    Horsham, PA 19044

    Contact person:Robert J. Heil
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    215-672-9400
    codeinspections2@aol.com

     

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    XBerks
     Blair
    XBradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
    XChester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
    XPhiladelphia
    XPike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
    XYork
      