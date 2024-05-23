Name of Agency: Address: Certified Power Inspections, LLC 2005 Randolph Road Ashville NY 14710 Contact person: Jeffrey Ruch Telephone:

E-mail address: 716-969-2149

jeffruch1@gmail.com

Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL Building Code Official INSP. Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing COMMERCIAL Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. Accessibility Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: