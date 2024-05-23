Name of Agency: Address: CEA Code Enforcement Associates, LLC 1633 Route 51​, Suite 100

Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Contact person: Craig I. McVicker Telephone:

E-mail address: 412-405-8231

c.mcvicker@cea-code.com

Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: