The .gov means its official.

    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc.

    Expiration date: 5/14/2026

    BHW Construction Consultation Services PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:

    BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc.

    P.O. Box 1414
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18703

    Contact person:Jason Humenanski
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    570.704.9478
    uccconsultants@hotmail.com

     

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    PLAN EXAM.

    		 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
    XCentre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
    XHuntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      

