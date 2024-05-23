The .gov means its official.

|Name of Agency:
Address:
BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc.
P.O. Box 1414
|Contact person:
|Jason Humenanski
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
570.704.9478
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
Adams
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Bedford
Berks
Blair
Bradford
Bucks
Butler
Cambria
Cameron
X
Carbon
X
Centre
Chester
Clarion
Clearfield
X
Clinton
X
Columbia
Crawford
Cumberland
Dauphin
Delaware
Elk
Erie
Fayette
Forest
Franklin
Fulton
Greene
X
Huntingdon
Indiana
Jefferson
Juniata
X
Lackawanna
Lancaster
Lawrence
X
Lebanon
X
Lehigh
X
Luzerne
X
Lycoming
McKean
Mercer
Mifflin
X
Monroe
Montgomery
Montour
Northampton
Northumberland
Perry
Philadelphia
Pike
Potter
X
Schuylkill
Snyder
Somerset
X
Sullivan
X
Susquehanna
Tioga
Union
Venango
Warren
Washington
Wayne
Westmoreland
X
Wyoming
York