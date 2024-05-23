Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    B&F Construction Code Services, Inc.

    Expiration date: 6/29/2026

    B&F Construction Code Services PDF

    Name of Agency:
    Address:

     

    		B&F Construction Code Services, Inc.
    2420 Vantage Drive
    Elgin, IL 60124
    Contact person:Richard A. Piccolo
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		847-428-7010
    rpiccolo@bfccs.org

     

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    		Energy Conservation

    		Mechanical

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

    Adams
    Allegheny
    Armstrong
    Beaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
    Blair
    Bradford
    XBucks
    Butler
    Cambria
    Cameron
    Carbon
    Centre
    XChester
    Clarion
    Clearfield
    Clinton
    Columbia
    Crawford
    Cumberland
    Dauphin
    XDelaware
    XElk
    Erie
    Fayette
    XForest
    Franklin
    Fulton
    Greene
    Huntingdon
    Indiana
    Jefferson
    Juniata
    Lackawanna
    Lancaster
    Lawrence
    Lebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
    McKean
    XMercer
    Mifflin
    XMonroe
    XMontgomery
    Montour
    XNorthampton
    Northumberland
    Perry
    Philadelphia
    Pike
    XPotter
    Schuylkill
    Snyder
    Somerset
    Sullivan
    Susquehanna
    Tioga
    Union
    Venango
    Warren
    Washington
    Wayne
    Westmoreland
    Wyoming
    York
      