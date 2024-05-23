Name of Agency:

Address: B&F Construction Code Services, Inc.

2420 Vantage Drive

Elgin, IL 60124 Contact person: Richard A. Piccolo Telephone:

E-mail address: 847-428-7010

rpiccolo@bfccs.org



Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: