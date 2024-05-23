Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Avant Garde Building Inspections, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 12/13/2024

    Avant Garde Building Inspections, Inc. PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Avant Garde Building Inspections, Inc.
    1336 Jefferson Avenue
    Dunmore, PA 18509
    Contact person:Edmund Goodfield
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    570-362-0300
    edcgoodfield@aol.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
      Philadelphia
    XPike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      