Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Alfred Benesch & Company
    400 One Norwegian Plaza
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    Contact person:Christopher G. Bentz
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    570-622-4055
    cbentz@benesch.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

     

    		Accessibility

     

     

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

     

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

     

    		Mechanical

     

     

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
      Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
      Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
      Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
    XLuzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
      Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      