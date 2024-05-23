Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Advanced Electrical Inspections, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 8/15/2027

    Advanced Electrical Inspections, Inc. PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Advanced Electrical Inspections, Inc.
    10 East Lynn Drive
    Pittston, PA 18640
    Contact person:William E. Hopple
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    570-954-0550
    AEIIBILLHOPPLE@hotmail.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

     

    		Accessibility

     

     

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

     

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

     

    		Mechanical

     

     

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
    XBradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
      XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
    XMontour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
    XPike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      