    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    A. Waldron Electric Heating & Cooling LLC

    Expiration Date: 10/9/2026

    A. Waldron Electric Heating & Cooling LLC PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		A. Waldron Electric Heating & Cooling LLC
    500 Regis Avenue #18415
    Pittsburgh, PA 15236
    Contact person:Thomas Waldron
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    412-384-2931

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

     

    		Accessibility

     

     

    		Building

    X

     

    		Electrical

     

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

     

    		Mechanical

     

     

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
    XAllegheny
     Armstrong
    XBeaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
    XButler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
    XFayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
    XGreene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
      Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
      Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
    XWashington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      

     