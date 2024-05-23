Skip to agency navigation
    Essential Workplace Skills Programs

    Essential Workplace Skills training provides a foundation and preparation for the transition to employment and independence. This training is available in 8-week modules and uses a flexible model that allows students to choose skills needed for their career path. Through consultation with the Academic Advisor and Counselor, students may select basic skills training in trade labor skills, maintenance and repair, grounds keeping and commercial cleaning. This training can be combined with other Essential Workplace Skills.

    Maintenance and Building Trades

    CTI at HGAC Building Maintenance students complete a project
    Maintenance and Building Trades Program

    Distribution and Warehousing

    Materials Management students place boxes on a forklift
    Distribution and Warehousing Program

    Office

    Office Program

    CTI at HGAC Resources

    Admissions

    Ready to take the next step? Our counselors can help you set your education goals and walk you through the application process to get your CTI education.

    CTI at HGAC Admissions

    Financial Aid

    Our counselors can help you understand federal aid applications and answer questions you have about your tuition. *Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

    CTI at HGAC Financial Aid

    Support Services

    CTI at HGAC is here to support you when it comes time to enter the job market. Get advice on your resume, interview training, and more with our career services team.

    CTI at HGAC Support