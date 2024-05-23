Essential Workplace Skills for the Office Program

This training is available in 8-week modules and uses a flexible model that allows students to choose skills needed for their career path. Through consultation with the Academic Advisor and Counselor, students may select basic skills training in administrative, clerical, and recordkeeping office work. This training can be combined with Essential Workplace Skills.
Considerations Prior to Entry
- Ability to follow written and oral instructions
- Ability to read texts and manuals
- Ability to perform basic math
Instructional Equipment
- Personal computers
- Calculators
- Telephones
- Copy machines
- Audio/visual equipment
Training Includes
- Microsoft Office applications
- Word processing
- Spreadsheet applications
- Business presentations
- Data entry and information processing
- Records management
- Office machines and communication equipment
- Customer service
- Personal finance