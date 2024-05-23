​Available Programs at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC)

In the Associate in Specialized Technology (AST) Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to make food a career. You'll not only learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you'll also be able to plan your own path toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In less than two years, you'll learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use cutting-edge technology. Come put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional professors to work for you.