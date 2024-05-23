​Available Programs at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC)

Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center
This video provides an overview of the Commonwealth Technical Institue at the Hiram G. Andrews Center
Associate Degree Programs
ASB Medical Office Assistant
As a medical office assistant, you will be prepared for clerical positions in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, physicians' offices, social services agencies, health departments, and insurance companies. Many have also found employment with government agencies and companies with medical facilities.
AST Culinary Arts
In the Associate in Specialized Technology (AST) Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to make food a career. You'll not only learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you'll also be able to plan your own path toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In less than two years, you'll learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use cutting-edge technology. Come put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional professors to work for you.
AST Networking Technology
Our Associate in Networking Technology degree program is designed to provide a comprehensive education leading to entry-level positions such as telecommunications analyst, systems analyst, network manager, and first-line supervisor, as well as a strong foundation for further academic and professional study in networking, computer science, and decision sciences.
Diploma Programs
Automotive Technology
In state-of-the-art labs, put your troubleshooting talents to the test. Engage in real-life diagnostic situations using the latest up-to-date software, tests and automobile diagnostics. When you're finished, you'll have the advanced competence required for a high-demand profession in automotive technology.
Culinary Assistant
The culinary Assistant diploma program provides students with training to be an essential component of any food establishment. Learning about kitchen maintenance, sanitation, production, and safety is necessary for employment in food service operations.
Early Childhood Education
The Early Childhood Education diploma program provides instruction in fundamental, entry-level skills based on a set of nationally recognized competency standards that guide early childhood professionals toward becoming qualified educators of young children.
Nurse Aide
The Nursing Aide diploma program provides instruction in basic nursing assistant skills and principles of restorative care. The overall objective is to provide the training necessary to deliver caring service and respect to residents of a care facility. Students participate in a clinical experience.
Welding Technology
Are you looking for a way to combine hands-on learning with a rewarding career involving restoring and creating everyday items? CTI has a place for you whether you're starting a new career or seeking to learn another type of welding.
Essential Workplace Skills Training Programs
Maintenance and Building Trades
The Building Maintenance diploma program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills and knowledge to help maintenance personnel keep buildings and grounds clean and in a good state of repair. Hands-on training follows classroom instruction.
Distribution and Warehousing
This program prepares individuals for a multitude of career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations.
Essential Workplace Skills for the Office
Build a solid foundation to help launch your career in the business world. This program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills, and knowledge of clerical and recordkeeping office work.
A Student-Focused Campus Created for Your Success
Located in Johnstown, PA and covering 12 acres under one roof, the CTI at HGAC campus is a supportive place to begin the future you want. You’ll find a campus with a community full of supportive staff, instructors, and other students as well as various events and activities to make each student’s journey as enjoyable and valuable as possible. Schedule a tour to see why the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) could be the right choice.
Was this information helpful? Please take a short survey about your experience.