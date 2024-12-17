Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs provides administrative and legal support to 29 professional and occupational licensing boards and commissions. Professional licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners. Professionals range from Physicians and Cosmetologists to Accountants and Funeral Directors.  

    State Police Criminal Record Checks - Out of State List​

     

    Boards & Commissions

    Contact us

    Call Us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA (1-833-367-2762)

    Call us

    Board Contacts

    Find your professional licensing board's contact information

    Contact your board