Boards & Commissions

Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs provides administrative and legal support to 29 professional and occupational licensing boards and commissions. Professional licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners. Professionals range from Physicians and Cosmetologists to Accountants and Funeral Directors.
State Police Criminal Record Checks - Out of State List
-
Accountancy
-
Architects
-
Auctioneer Examiners
-
Barber Examiners
-
Certified Real Estate Appraisers
-
Chiropractic
-
Cosmetology
-
Crane Operators
-
Dentistry
-
Engineers, Land Surveyors, Geologists
-
Funeral Directors
-
Landscape Architects
-
Massage Therapy
-
Medicine
-
Navigation Commission
-
Nursing
-
Nursing Home Administrators
-
Occupational Therapy
-
Optometry
-
Osteopathic Medicine
-
Pharmacy
-
Physical Therapy
-
Podiatry
-
Psychology
-
Real Estate Commission
-
Social Workers, Marriage & Family Therapists, Professional Counselors
-
Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
-
Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers & Salespersons
-
Veterinary Medicine