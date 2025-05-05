Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Medicine

    Apply for or Renew Your License
    Medicine Board Licensure Guide

    Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

    Starting July 7, 2025, doctors who live in Pennsylvania can apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.

    This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.

    Learn more

    The State Board of Medicine regulates the practice of medicine through the licensure, registration and certification of members of the medical profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board regulates medical doctors; physician assistants; radiology technicians; respiratory therapists; nurse-midwives; acupuncturists; practitioners of oriental medicine; perfusionists; behavioral specialists; and athletic trainers.  The Board also has authority take disciplinary or corrective action against individuals it regulates.

    The Board periodically reviews the character of the instruction and the facilities possessed by each of the medical colleges and other medical training facilities offering or desiring to offer medical training in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth.  The Board also reviews the facilities and qualifications of medical colleges and other medical facilities outside the Commonwealth whose trainees or graduates desire to obtain licensure, certification or graduate medical training in the Commonwealth.

    Board Laws & Regulations

    Regulations - Chapter 16 - General Provisions

    Regulations - Chapter 17 - Medical Doctors

    Regulations - Chapter 18 - Practitioners Other Than Medical Doctors

    Acupuncture Act

    Law - Act 112 of 1985

    Mcare Act - Act 13 of 2002 40 P.S.

    Mcare Information and Reporting (PDF)

    Important Mcare Information (PDF)

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

    Examination Information

    USMLE Step 3

    For examination information contact the:  Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States, Inc., (FSMB), 400 Fuller Wiser Road, Suite 300, Euless, TX  76039.  Phone:  817-868-4041  Email: usmle@fsmb.org or exam@fsmb.org

    NCCPA Examination

    For examination information contact:  National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), 12000 Findley Road, Suite 100, Johns Creek, GA  30097.  Phone 678-417-8100 FAX 678-417-8135 Website: www.nccpa.net

    ACNM Certification Examination

    For examination information contact:  American Midwifery Certification Board, Inc.  849 International Drive, Suite 120, Linthicum, MD  21090.  Phone number 410-694-9424; Fax number 410-694-9425.

    NCCAOM Certification Examination

    For examination information contact:  National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), 76 South Laura Street, Suite 1290, Jacksonville, FL 32202.  Phone 904-598-1005; FAX 904-598-5001.

    NBRC Certification Examination:

    For examination application information contact: National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC), 10801 Mastin Street, Suite 300, Overland Park, KS 66210. Phone 913-895-4900; Fax 913-712-9283; Website: www.nbrc.org

    Completed applications are submitted directly to the State Board of Medicine, P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA  17105-2649, FAX 717-787-7769. Fees subject to change.

    Examinations are administered as computer based tests (CBT) through the Pearson VUE.

    Contact us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ST-MEDICINE@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Medicine P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.