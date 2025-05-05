Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Starting July 7, 2025, doctors who live in Pennsylvania can apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
The State Board of Medicine regulates the practice of medicine through the licensure, registration and certification of members of the medical profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board regulates medical doctors; physician assistants; radiology technicians; respiratory therapists; nurse-midwives; acupuncturists; practitioners of oriental medicine; perfusionists; behavioral specialists; and athletic trainers. The Board also has authority take disciplinary or corrective action against individuals it regulates.
The Board periodically reviews the character of the instruction and the facilities possessed by each of the medical colleges and other medical training facilities offering or desiring to offer medical training in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth. The Board also reviews the facilities and qualifications of medical colleges and other medical facilities outside the Commonwealth whose trainees or graduates desire to obtain licensure, certification or graduate medical training in the Commonwealth.
Board Laws & Regulations
Regulations - Chapter 16 - General Provisions
Regulations - Chapter 17 - Medical Doctors
Regulations - Chapter 18 - Practitioners Other Than Medical Doctors
Law - Act 112 of 1985
Mcare Act - Act 13 of 2002 40 P.S.
Mcare Information and Reporting (PDF)
Important Mcare Information (PDF)
Examination Information
USMLE Step 3
For examination information contact the: Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States, Inc., (FSMB), 400 Fuller Wiser Road, Suite 300, Euless, TX 76039. Phone: 817-868-4041 Email: usmle@fsmb.org or exam@fsmb.org
NCCPA Examination
For examination information contact: National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), 12000 Findley Road, Suite 100, Johns Creek, GA 30097. Phone 678-417-8100 FAX 678-417-8135 Website: www.nccpa.net
ACNM Certification Examination
For examination information contact: American Midwifery Certification Board, Inc. 849 International Drive, Suite 120, Linthicum, MD 21090. Phone number 410-694-9424; Fax number 410-694-9425.
NCCAOM Certification Examination
For examination information contact: National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), 76 South Laura Street, Suite 1290, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Phone 904-598-1005; FAX 904-598-5001.
NBRC Certification Examination:
For examination application information contact: National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC), 10801 Mastin Street, Suite 300, Overland Park, KS 66210. Phone 913-895-4900; Fax 913-712-9283; Website: www.nbrc.org
Completed applications are submitted directly to the State Board of Medicine, P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649, FAX 717-787-7769. Fees subject to change.
Examinations are administered as computer based tests (CBT) through the Pearson VUE.
Continuing Medical Education Requirements
Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)
CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Physicians Only (PDF)
CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Perfusionists Only (PDF)
(MD) Unrestricted License (PDF)
Nurse-Midwife Prescriptive Authority (Initial) (PDF)
Nurse-Midwife Prescriptive Authority (Renewal) (PDF)
Medical Physician Assistants (PDF)
Prosthetists, Orthotists, Pedorthists, and Orthotic Fitters (PDF)
Acupuncturist and Practitioners of Oriental Medicine (PDF)
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
Renewal Information
Board Applications, Resources, and Documents
Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Announcements
Board Meetings
Board Member List
Occupational Licensure Requirements Snapshots
Military and Veterans Licensure
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.