The State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology regulates the practice and licensure of persons offering speech-language and hearing services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The Board’s purposes are to safeguard the health and safety of the public; to protect the public from being misled by incompetent, unscrupulous and unauthorized persons; to assail unprofessional conduct on the part of qualified speech-language pathologists and audiologists; and to insure that the highest possible quality of speech-language and hearing services are provided for all communicatively handicapped persons in the Commonwealth. The Board’s duties include examining for, denying, approving, issuing, revoking, suspending, or renewing licenses to speech-language pathologists, audiologists and teachers of the hearing impaired; establishing a code of ethics for speech-language pathologists and audiologists; promulgating rules and regulations regarding persons functioning under the direction of audiologists and speech-language pathologists; and conducting hearings upon complaints of violations of the Board’s rules and regulations.
Board Laws and Regulations
Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.