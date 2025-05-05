The Real Estate Commission grants and renews licenses to persons who bear a good reputation for honesty, trustworthiness, integrity and competence to transact the business of broker, salesperson, cemetery broker, cemetery salesperson, campground membership salesperson, time-share salesperson, builder-owner salesperson or rental listing referral agent, in such a manner as to safeguard the interest of the public.

Among its other functions, the Commission administers and enforces the laws of the Commonwealth relating to real estate activities for which licensing is required; activities involving cemeteries, cemetery companies, and promotional property for which registration is required; and campground membership activity for which licensing is required.

The Commission establishes requirements for continuing education to be met by licensed real estate brokers and real estate salespersons as a condition of license renewal. Also, any school which offers instructions in real estate must obtain the Commission’s approval and follow the rules and regulations of the Commission.

