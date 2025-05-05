The Department of State wants to hear from you. The Department protects the public's health and safety by licensing more than one million business and health professionals; promotes the integrity of the electoral process; supports business start-ups and job creation through business registration services; maintains registration and financial information for thousands of charities, and sanctions professional boxing, kick-boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Office Contact Information:
Office of the Secretary
401 North Street, Rm 302
Harrisburg PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-6458
Right to Know
401 North Street, Rm 306
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 317-5340
Email: RA-RTK-DOS@pa.gov
Department of State Right to Know Policy (PDF)
Bureau of Elections
401 North Street, Rm 210
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-5280
Email:
Elections/Precinct Data = Running for Office
Voter Registration
Office of Notaries, Commissions & Legislation
401 North Street, Rm 201
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-5280
Email: Commissions, Legislation and Notaries
Office of Campaign Finance & Lobbying Disclosure
401 North Street, Rm 500
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-5280
Email:
Campaign Finance
Lobbying Disclosure
Divison of Election Security and Technology
401 North Street, Rm 210
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-5280
Email: Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE)
Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations
Charities:
401 North Street, Rm 207
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Charities Phone: (717) 783-1720
Email: RA-Charity@pa.gov
Corporations:
401 North Street, Rm 206
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Corporations Phone: (717) 787-1057
Email: RA-CORPS@pa.gov
Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation
Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation Headquarters
17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 783-7228
Fax: (717) 783-0823
Email: RA-STBEI_HQ@pa.gov
BEI – Harrisburg Regional Office
17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 783-7240
Fax: (717) 772-2682
Email: RA-STBEIHBGRO@pa.gov
BEI – Philadelphia Regional Office
7000 Geerdes Blvd., Suite 103
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Phone: (610) 768-3070
Fax: (610) 768-3066
Email: RA-STBEIPHILARO@pa.gov
BEI – Pittsburgh Regional Office
411 7th Ave, Suite 410
Pittsburgh, PA 15219Phone: (412) 565-5026
Fax: (412) 565-3640
Email: RA-STBEIPGHRO@pa.gov
BEI – Scranton Regional Office
321 Biden Street, Room 525
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: (570) 963-4864
Fax: (570) 963-3417
Email: RA-STBEISCRRO@pa.gov
BEI – Charities Investigation Unit
17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 736-8213
Fax: (717) 772-2682
Email: RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov
Bureau of Finance
401 North Street, Rm 308
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-3945
Department of State Human Resources Office
Email: ra-stpersonnel@pa.gov
Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
2525 N 7th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA (1-833-367-2762)
Find your board contact information
Email Addresses for Business-Related Boards
- Accountancy
- Architects Licensure
- Auctioneer Examiners
- Barber Examiners
- Certified Real Estate Appraisers
- Cosmetology
- Crane Operators
- Funeral Directors
- Landscape Architects
- Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries
- Real Estate Commission
- Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists
- Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons
Email Addresses for Health-Related Boards
- Chiropractic
- Dentistry
- Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators
- Massage Therapy
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Occupational Therapy
- Optometry
- Osteopathic Medicine
- Pharmacy
- Physical Therapy
- Podiatry
- Professional Health Monitoring Programs
- Psychology
- Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors
- Speech-Language and Hearing Examiners
- Veterinary Medicine
Office of Chief Counsel
401 North Street, Rm 306
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 783-0736
Office of Communications and Press
401 North Street, Rm 307
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Email: Ra-st-press@pa.gov
Office of Legislative Affairs
401 North Street, Rm 302
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-6458
Office of Policy
401 North Street, Rm 309
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-6458
State Athletic Commission
2525 N 7th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: (717) 787-5720
Email: RA-SAC@pa.gov