Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Dentistry

    The State Board of Dentistry regulates the practice and licensure of dentists, dental hygienists, and the certification of expanded function dental assistants in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply or Renew Your License

    The State Board of Dentistry, through the licensure of dentists and dental hygienists and the certification of expanded function dental assistants, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified. The Board issues, suspends and revokes licenses and certificates.  In addition, the Board supervises dentists, dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants to insure that they are complying with licensure and certification requirements and investigates complaints made against these  individuals.  The Board develops standards of professional conduct, including continuing education requirements, in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of dentistry.

    Board Laws and Regulations

     Law - Act 76 of 1933

     Regulations

     Act 48 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

     Fees

    Examination Notification

    Please be aware that Pennsylvania Expanded Function Dental Assistant examinations will now be administered by Pearson VUE. Registration is open and exam appointments begin on Monday, April 3, 2023.

    To learn more about your examination, test center policies, registration, scheduling, or canceling an examination, please visit: https://home.pearsonvue.com/pa/efda.

    You may also call 877-883-1370, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ET; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. ET; the call center is closed on local holidays.

    To learn about examination accommodations or to request an accommodation, please visit: http://pearsonvue.com/accommodations.

    CDCA - WREB - CITA

    For examination information contact: 

    adextesting.org 

    1304 Concourse Drive, Suite 100 

    Linthicum, MD 21090 

    Phone: 301.563.3300 

     

    Southern Regional Testing Agency (SRTA)

    For examination information contact: 

    srta.org

    1725 SW Gage Blvd.

    Topeka, Kansas 66604

    Phone: 757.318.9082

     

    Central Regional Testing Services (CRDTS)

    For examination information contact: 

    crdts.org

    4698 Honeygrove Road, Suite 2

    Virginia Beach, VA 23455

    Phone: 785.273.0380

     

    National Board Written Examinations (NDE)

    For examination information contact: 

    Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations

    211 East Chicago Avenue, Suite 1846

    Chicago, IL 60611 

    Telephone No. 312-440-2678

     

    PA Dental Radiography Examinations (RHS)

    For information (on the Radiation, Health & Safety (RHS) examination), please contact: 

    Dental Assisting National Board, Inc. (DANB)

    1-800-FOR-DANB or www.danb.org

     

    EFDA Certification Examination

    For examination information contact: 

    Pearson VUE 

    1-877-883-1370- or pearsonvue

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    St-DENTISTRY@pa.gov - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Dentistry P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Mailing address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Courier Address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Dentistry 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Courier Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.