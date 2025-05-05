The State Board of Dentistry, through the licensure of dentists and dental hygienists and the certification of expanded function dental assistants, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified. The Board issues, suspends and revokes licenses and certificates. In addition, the Board supervises dentists, dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants to insure that they are complying with licensure and certification requirements and investigates complaints made against these individuals. The Board develops standards of professional conduct, including continuing education requirements, in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of dentistry.
Board Laws and Regulations
Act 48 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
Examination Notification
Please be aware that Pennsylvania Expanded Function Dental Assistant examinations will now be administered by Pearson VUE. Registration is open and exam appointments begin on Monday, April 3, 2023.
To learn more about your examination, test center policies, registration, scheduling, or canceling an examination, please visit: https://home.pearsonvue.com/pa/efda.
You may also call 877-883-1370, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ET; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. ET; the call center is closed on local holidays.
To learn about examination accommodations or to request an accommodation, please visit: http://pearsonvue.com/accommodations.
CDCA - WREB - CITA
For examination information contact:
1304 Concourse Drive, Suite 100
Linthicum, MD 21090
Phone: 301.563.3300
Southern Regional Testing Agency (SRTA)
For examination information contact:
1725 SW Gage Blvd.
Topeka, Kansas 66604
Phone: 757.318.9082
Central Regional Testing Services (CRDTS)
For examination information contact:
4698 Honeygrove Road, Suite 2
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Phone: 785.273.0380
National Board Written Examinations (NDE)
For examination information contact:
Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations
211 East Chicago Avenue, Suite 1846
Chicago, IL 60611
Telephone No. 312-440-2678
PA Dental Radiography Examinations (RHS)
For information (on the Radiation, Health & Safety (RHS) examination), please contact:
Dental Assisting National Board, Inc. (DANB)
1-800-FOR-DANB or www.danb.org
EFDA Certification Examination
For examination information contact:
Pearson VUE
1-877-883-1370- or pearsonvue
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
Renewal Information
Board Resources and Documents
Announcements
Board Meetings
Board Member List
Dentist Licensure Snapshot
Dental Assistant Licensure Snapshot
Dental Hygienist Licensure Snapshot
Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner Licensure Snapshot
Military and Veterans Licensure
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.