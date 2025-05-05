Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Accountancy

    The State Board of Accountancy regulates the practice of public accountants and certified public accountants in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The Board’s functions include the regulation of the licensure and registration of public accountants and the licensure and certification of certified public accountants. The Board promulgates, amends and enforces requirements for continuing education and standards of professional conduct applicable to public accountants and certified public accountants.

    Certified Public Accountant Examination: 

    For examination application contact:  CPA Examination Services, P.O. Box 198689, Nashville, TN  37219-8689.  Phone 1-800-272-3926.  Completed applications are submitted directly to CPA Examination Services. 

    Specific examination requirements and information for Pennsylvania candidates may be viewed at:   http://www.nasba.org/exams/cpaexam/pennsylvania/

    Note:  The fees relating to the CPA examination are paid to CPA Examination Services, a unit of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, which processes examination applications on behalf of the Board.

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    St-Accountancy@pa.gov -- Please note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Accountancy P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.