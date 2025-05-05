The Board’s functions include the regulation of the licensure and registration of public accountants and the licensure and certification of certified public accountants. The Board promulgates, amends and enforces requirements for continuing education and standards of professional conduct applicable to public accountants and certified public accountants.

Board Laws & Regulations

Certified Public Accountant Examination:

For examination application contact: CPA Examination Services, P.O. Box 198689, Nashville, TN 37219-8689. Phone 1-800-272-3926. Completed applications are submitted directly to CPA Examination Services.

Specific examination requirements and information for Pennsylvania candidates may be viewed at: http://www.nasba.org/exams/cpaexam/pennsylvania/

Note: The fees relating to the CPA examination are paid to CPA Examination Services, a unit of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, which processes examination applications on behalf of the Board.