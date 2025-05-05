Skip to agency navigation
    Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers

    ​Act 31 of 2014 requires the health-related boards to complete 3 hours of approved training on child abuse recognition and reporting. 

    All health-related licensees/certificate holders and funeral directors are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (23 P.S. § 6311).  Therefore, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license or certificate from any of the health-related boards (except the State Board of Veterinary Medicine) or from the State Board of Funeral Directors are required to complete, as a condition of licensure, 3 hours of training approved by the Department of Human Services (DHS) on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting.

    As a condition of biennial renewal, you are required to complete 2 hours of approved training on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting from an approved provider. If your license is close to expiration, we recommend that you check with the approved provider of your course to confirm the time-frame in which they plan to submit the results.   

    Continuing education results must be submitted electronically from the provider.  This process can take up to seven days. If you have questions regarding the submission of the continuing education, please contact the approved provider directly before contacting the Board. 

    For more information on the mandatory reporting requirements, please visit keepkidssafe.pa.gov or read our FAQs.

    ACT 31 OF 2014 – INITIAL TRAINING AND CONTINUING EDUCATION IN CHILD ABUSE RECOGNITION AND REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

    The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing advance notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered "mandatory reporters" under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license shall be required to complete 3 hours of DHS-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of licensure.

    Additionally, EFFECTIVE WITH THE FIRST LICENSE RENEWAL AFTER JANUARY 1, 2015, all health-related licensees and funeral directors applying for the renewal of a license issued by the Board shall be required to complete at least 2 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of renewal.

    Please note that Act 31 applies to all health-related licensees, regardless of whether they are subject to the continuing education requirements of the applicable board.

    More information regarding this requirement will be posted on the BPOA website when it is available.

    Act 31 may be reviewed at the following link: http://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/LI/uconsCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&yr=2014&sessInd=0&smthLwInd=0&act=31.

    ProviderApproved Number of HoursApproved for Continuing Education Credit for Professional LicenseesAudience Approved to TrainMethod of Delivery
    Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resource Center3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline
    www.reportabusepa.pitt.edu
    PA Family Support Alliance3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline - 3 hour  In-Person 3 and 6 hours available (Only 3 hours applicable)  www.pa-fsa.org
    PA Dental Association2 and 3YesDental ProfessionOnline: www.padental.org
    PA State Nurses Association2 and 3YesAny Health Related Licensee-Initial Application or Renewal

    In-Person  Or online at https://psna.expertusone.com

     

    PA Psychological Association2 and 3YesLicensed Psychologists, Nurses, Physicians and Mental Health Professionals

    Home Study and In Person  www.papsy.org

     

    Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  www.lehighcounty.org

     

    J&K Seminars3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person, Live Webinar and Home Study jkseminars.com

     

    Bala Institute of Oral Surgery2YesDental Profession and Mandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  https://www.snorenet.com/

     

    PA Coalition to Advance Respect2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters
    mandatedreporting@pcar-respecttogether.org or 717-728-9740 

     

    PA Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics2 and 3YesPediatric and Family Medicine Primary Care Professionals and PA Hospital Employees

    In-Person  www.paaap.org

     

    PSCP: The Psychology Network3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  info@philadelphiapsychology.org

     

    Harrisburg Area Community College2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  www.hacc.edu

     

    Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science2 and 3YesNew and Existing Licensees as Funeral Directors

    In-Person  www.pims.edu

     

    NetCE3YesHealth Care Professional Seeking Licensure

    Home Study and Online http://www.netce.com

              

     E-Learning for Therapists, Inc.3Yes Medical and Behavioral health service Online                      
    Three Rivers Adoption Council DBA TRAC Services for Families3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    Jaylan816@verizon.net

    jjones@tracpgh.org

    Wild Iris Medical Education Inc.2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    https://wildirismedicaleducation.com/courses/pa-act-31-training-child-abuse-recognition-2-hours

    https://wildirismedicaleducation.com/courses/pa-act-31-training-child-abuse-recognition-3-hours

    West Chester University3YesPharmacist and Registered NurseIn Person  www.wcupa.edu
    Relias LLC2 and 3YesMedical and Behavioral Health Service Fieldsaccreditations@relias.com
    800-866-0919
    ​Drexel University​2 and 3​Yes​PA Licensed Health Care Providers​In Person   Sarah Tinkoff st3433@drexel.edu
    ​Pennsylvania Medical Society​2 and 3​Yes​Physician Members of PAMEDOnline  https://www.pamedsoc.org/education-cme/child-abuse-cme
    ​InforMed​2 and 3​Yes​Physicians and Health Care ProvidersChild.cme.edu
    ​CEUFast.com Inc.​2 and 3​Yes​Mandated and Permissive Reporters​Online www.CEUFast.com
    Western PA Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery​3​YesDentists, Hygienists, dental assistants and dental receptionistsIn Person  724-223-0579
    Summit Professional Education2YesPhysical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists

    customerservice@summit-education.com

    (800)-433-9570

    www.summit-education.com

    ​ATrain Education, Inc.​ 2 and 3​YesHealthcare and ​Mandated ReportersOnline:    www.ATrainCeu.com
    ​MyFreeCE.com​3​Yes​Healthcare Professionalswww.MyFreeCE.com
    ​The Wise DC, Inc.​2​Yes​Chiropractors​Online www.thewisedc.com
    ​PA Academy of General Dentistry 2          ​Yes  Dental Professionals         

    ​PA Academny of General Dentistry for the live course schedule

    www.pagd.org/onlineCE for on-demand courses

     
    Got Your Back2 and 3YesMassage Therapist

    Online at https://gotyourbacku.com

    Center for Excellence in Advocacy Support Center for Child Advocates3YesMandated and Permissive Reporterswww.sccalaw.org
    Medbridge3YesOccupational and Physical Therapists, Speech-Language therapists, Pathologist, Audiologists and Athletic Trainerswww.medbridgeed.com
    PDH Academy2YesMandated and Permissive Reportershttps://pdhtherapy.com/pennsylvania-child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-continuing-education/

    NASW, Pennsylvania Chapter3yesLicensed Social Workers and Mandated Reporterswww.nasw-pa.org,  717-232-4125
    DHS University2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person
    The Wright Center3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person or Online
    Penn State College of Medicine         3           Yes           Mandated and Permissive Reporters           Online http://www.ilookoutpa.org/
    Last Minute CEU's2YesRespiratory Therapistswww.lastminuteceus.com
    Continued2YesMandated and Permissive Reporterswww.continued.comcustomerservice@continued.com 
     1-888-698-2913
    Nursing Continuing Education3YesRN, LPN, APRN

     Online    www.NursingCE.com

    PharmCon2YesPharmacists843-488-5550
    Healthcare Compliance Solutions, LLC2YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person    724-924-0997
    Central Reach

    2 and 3

    Yes

    Intensive Behavioral Health Service Providers

    2-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training

    3-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training-initial-certification

    OnlineCE.com2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reportershttps://www.onlinece.com/course-catalog
    AchieveCE  3YesMandated and Permissive Reportersonlinehttps://achievece.com/courses/child-abuse-and-neglect-a-healthcare-professionals-guide-to-pennsylvanias
    Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia2YesMandated and Permissive Reporters Course not available currently
    CypherWorx Inc3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline
    Biologix Solutions2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline  630-984-0093
    WebCE2YesMandated and Permissive Reporters, Licensed Funeral DirectorsOnline: www.webce.com
    877-488-9308
    Postgraduate Healthcare Education, LLC3YesPharmacists, Pharmacy Tech, Nurseswww.powerpak.com  
    #1 Premiere CE

    2 and 3

    Yes

    Mandated and Permissive Reporters

    www.premierece.com
    ​Temple University School of Social Work
    		​3
    		​Yes
    		​Mandated and Permissive Reporters
    		https://noncredit.temple.edu/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=73007055

    ​CE Zoom
    		​2
    		​Yes
    		​Health Related Professionals
    		​Online -https://www.cezoom.com/registration/?course=9142
    ​Melissa Lucarelli
    		​2
    		​Yes
    		​Health Related Professionals

    ​Funeral Continuing Education
    		​2&3
    		​Yes
    		​ Mandated and Permissive Reporters
    		​Online https://www.funeralcontinuingeducation.com/pennsylvania
    ​Jamaica Bay Community Developement

    2&3

    Yes
    		​Nurses and Medical Professionals


    		​Online
    #1 Accelerated CE's
    		2&3
    		Yes
    		​ Mandated and Permissive Reporters
    		​https://accelerated-ce-pa.com/pricing/individual-courses


    ​The Massage Mentor Institute

    3

    Yes

    Massage Therapists

    www.themassagementorinstitute.com
    StatPearls

    3

    Yes
    		​ Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers

    		​Online:   https://www.statpearls.com/ArticleLibrary/viewarticle/128082
    ​Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

    3

    Yes

    Mandated Reporters as defined by the PA CPSL

    www.missionkidscac.org, 484-687-2990
    Clym Environmental Services

    2
    Yes    		​ 
    Medical or Dental Professionals    		compliance@clymenvironmental.com, 724-924-0048​

    ​Nursing CE Central

    2
    Yes
    LPN, RN Advanced Practical Nurses    		support@nursingcecentral.com
    Colibri Healthcare LLC (was Elite)2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reports

    https://www.elitelearning.com/

     

    NursingCE.com3YesNurses

    https://www.nursingce.com/ceu-courses/child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-pennsylvania-nursing-ce-course

     

    HealthStream3YesHealthcare professionals/clinicians  
    Villanova University M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing2YesMandated and Permissive Reportshttps://explore.villanova.edu/portal/checkout?package_key=nuce7156&_ga=2.120442376.1606747138.1743098803-950675705.1691698375 
    Fast CE for Less, Inc2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reportswww.fastceforless.com  725-209-4007 
    CE-Classes .com3YesBehavioral Health

    Support@CE-Classes.com  954-815-8446

    CE-Classes.com

    		 
    Level Education Group (NurseCE4Less)2 and 3YesNurses, Physicians, Pharmacists, Psychologists and Social WorkersOnline self-study located at: Nursing CEUs - Continuing Education for Nurses - Nurse CE Credits | NurseCE4Less 
    Simple Learning Systems2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive ReportsOnline at: https://mandatedreportertraining.com/ 
    Zur Institute 2 and 3YesMental Health Professionals and Nurseswww.zurinstitute.com 

     

     

     

     

     

     