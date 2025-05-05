Physical Therapy Compact
Starting July 7, 2025, physical therapists who live in Pennsylvania can apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
The State Board of Physical Therapy regulates the practice of physical therapy in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is the Board’s duty to pass upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure as physical therapists and registration as physical therapist assistants. Among its other functions, the Board issues, renews, suspends and revokes licenses and registrations.
Board Laws and Regulations
Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
Law - Act 110 of 1975
Regulations
Fees
Examination Information
National Physical Therapy Examination (PT & PTA)
For examination application download above or contact:
State Board of Physical Therapy
P.O. Box 2649
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649
Phone: 833-367-2762; FAX: (717) 787-7769
The application process also requires registration with the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT). Examination information and the NPTE Candidate Handbook are available on that site.
Examination Dates:
Examination Dates can be accessed by visiting http://www.fsbpt.org.
Score Reports:
FSBPT provides a free score report to candidates for a period of time after each fixed-date administration. The free score reports will be available from Check the Status of My Request 10 business days after each administration and will remain accessible for 30 days. The Board will no longer be mailing the report. Visit www.fsbpt.org and click on Status of My Request at the bottom of the page.
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Physical Therapy Compact
-
Physical Therapist Licensure Snapshot
-
Physical Therapist Assistant Licensure Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.