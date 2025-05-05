The State Board of Physical Therapy regulates the practice of physical therapy in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is the Board’s duty to pass upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure as physical therapists and registration as physical therapist assistants. Among its other functions, the Board issues, renews, suspends and revokes licenses and registrations.

Board Laws and Regulations

Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties



Law - Act 110 of 1975



Regulations



Fees

Examination Information

National Physical Therapy Examination (PT & PTA)

For examination application download above or contact:

State Board of Physical Therapy

P.O. Box 2649

Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

Phone: 833-367-2762; FAX: (717) 787-7769

The application process also requires registration with the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT). Examination information and the NPTE Candidate Handbook are available on that site.

Examination Dates:

Examination Dates can be accessed by visiting http://www.fsbpt.org.

Score Reports: