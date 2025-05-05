The State Board of Crane Operators regulates the practice, licensure and registration of crane operators in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property. The Board also registers trainees. The functions of the Board include investigating, approving or disapproving crane operator applications for those desiring to be licensed in Pennsylvania.
Board Laws and Regulations
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.