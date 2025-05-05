Laws and Regulations

September 29, 2025 – The Department of State seeks public comment on proposed changes to the notary public fee schedule. Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was published in the September 27, 2025 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The Department is seeking comment from the regulated community about the fees currently set forth in the notary public fee schedule. Commenters should include recommendations for specific fees and amounts, as well as information in support of any recommendations.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments, recommendations or objections regarding this proposed rulemaking. Comments must be received by November 26, 2025.

Send written comments to:

Department of State

Office of Notaries, Commissions & Legislation

201 North Office Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

or by email to: ra-notaries@pa.gov

Please reference “No. 16-66 (Notary Public Fee Schedule)” when mailing or emailing comments.

Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (16-61)

September 29, 2025 – The preamble and regulatory text of proposed rulemaking 16-61 relating to the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA) was published in the December 21, 2024 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. Following receipt of public comment, the Department is finalizing these regulations in preparation for delivery of the final-form regulation to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission and to the Chairpersons of the Senate State Government Committee and the House State Government Committee.