The State Board of Veterinary Medicine regulates the licensure and practice of veterinary medicine in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among its other functions, the Board licenses veterinarians; certifies veterinary technicians and approves schools and colleges of veterinary medicine and veterinary technology programs. The Board protects the public from being misled by incompetent, unscrupulous and unauthorized persons and from unprofessional or illegal practices by persons licensed to practice veterinary medicine.
Board Laws & Regulations
Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Veterinarian Licensure Snapshot
-
Veterinary Technician Licensure Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.