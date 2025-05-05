​Office of the Prothonotary and Office of Hearing Examiners

Notice to Impacted Individuals



Pursuant to Act 5 of 2024



A person who has suffered an adverse effect stemming from the conduct alleged in the Order to Show Cause or other Department of State charging document may, before or at the hearing, submit a written impact statement that may be considered by the hearing examiner, board or commission solely for purposes of determining a sanction imposed on the respondent.

Accordingly, if you believe you have suffered an adverse effect stemming from the conduct of a Respondent that has been formally charged by the Department and scheduled for a hearing (a list of cases scheduled for a hearing can be found by reviewing the Prothonotary's website), you may provide a written statement regarding the impact the Respondent's conduct, as alleged in the charging document, has had on you, which the hearing examiner, board or commission may take it into consideration for purposes of determining a sanction if it is determined that the Respondent should be subject to discipline. Please note that not all complaints will result in the filing of formal charges and/or scheduling of a hearing.



The information that you provide in your written impact statement as well as your identity will be public; the Respondent will be given a copy; and you may be called/subpoenaed to testify. Should you opt to submit an impact statement, please include the case number on your statement. Additionally, so that the parties can review the information contained in your impact statement, if possible, please try to submit your statement at least three (3) business days prior to the date of the hearing (although submissions up to the date of the hearing will be accepted). You may return your statement via email to RA-prothonotary@pa.gov or via mail to:



Prothonotary- Department of State

P.O. Box 60130

Harrisburg, PA 17106-0130

Please note that in most instances the Department is unable to get monetary restitution on behalf of a party. We recommend you contact an attorney if you are seeking restitution.