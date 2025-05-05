Public Notice

The Department of State will be conducting an exam of ClearBallot ClearVote 2.5 commencing December 15th through 19th, daily from 9:30am -5:00 pm until completion of the exam. The exam will be conducted in room 114A (OA Training Room) of the Keystone Building located at 400 North Street in the Harrisburg Capital Complex. Portions of this exam will be open for public observation and the exam will include a public demonstration of the voting system. The Department reserves the right to limit or exclude public attendance from any portion of the examination involving disclosure of confidential or proprietary information or information that, if publicly disclosed, would jeopardize election security. Further, the Department reserves the right to impose reasonable limitations on the number of attendees based on site capacity and considerations of health, safety, and security. The exam may not require the full week to complete. Accordingly, this public notice will be replaced with a separate notice that the exam has concluded once the exam is complete.