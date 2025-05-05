Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure

    The State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure regulates and licenses persons providing occupational therapy services to the general public in Pennsylvania.

    The State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure regulates and licenses persons providing occupational therapy services to the general public in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board’s purpose is to safeguard the public from harm caused by unqualified persons; to assure the highest degree of professional care and conduct on the part of occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants; and to assure the availability of occupational therapy services of the highest quality to persons in need of such services. The Board’s duties include passing upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure; insuring the conduct of examinations; issuing and renewing licenses to occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants; revoking or suspending licenses issued by the Board; and maintaining a record listing the name of every occupational therapist licensed to practice in the Commonwealth, along with the last known place of residence and the date and number of the license.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Law - Act 140 of 1982

    Regulations

    Code of Ethics (PDF)

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

    Board Examination Information

    For examination application contact: 

    National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Inc (NBCOT)
    One Bank Street, Suite #300
    Gaithersburg, MD 20878

    www.nbcot.org 
    Phone: (301) 990-7979

    The link for online registration can be found at NBCOT along with examination windows and deadlines.

     

    Contact us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ST-OCCUPATIONAL@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Occupational Therapy P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Occupational Therapy 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.