Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors

    The State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors protects the public from unprofessional, improper, unauthorized and unqualified practice of social work, licensed marriage and family therapy and licensed professional counseling. 

    Apply for or Renew Your License
    Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional Counselors Licensure Guide

    The State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors protects the public from unprofessional, improper, unauthorized and unqualified practice of social work, licensed marriage and family therapy and licensed professional counseling. The Board regulates and controls individuals who call themselves a social worker and individuals who hold themselves out as being licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors.

    Board Laws & Regulations

    Law - Act 39 of 1987

    Social Workers Regulations

    Marriage and Family Therapists Regulations

    Professional Counselors Regulations

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

    Examination Information

    For Social Work and Clinical Social Work License:

     National Social Work Licensing Exam by ASWB

     To determine eligibility to sit for the ASWB Bachelor's, Master’s, or Clinical Examinations, please submit an application for licensure to the Board for approval.

     Examination Dates:

    Monday through Friday and some Saturdays depending on test sites (over 200 in USA)

     For Marriage and Family Therapist License:

    National MFT Examination by the Association of Marital and Family Therapy Regulatory Boards (AMFTRB)

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    ST-SOCIALWORK@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Courier address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Social Workers, Marriage & Family Therapists, and Professional Counselors 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Courier Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.