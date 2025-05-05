Known Scams
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Business Poster Compliance Notices sent to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses. The letter states that the businesses are required to post federal and state labor law posters in the workplace or will face fines and penalties. Businesses are told they may pay a company called “Business Poster Compliance” to receive compliant posters. The fee listed is $97.58.
This is a partial SCAM.
Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth's enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these poster for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee Notices.
Additionally, there is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of " Business Poster Compliance." The address used by "Business Poster Compliance" is that of a UPS store located in Harrisburg. There is no phone number on the mailing.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for posters that can be obtained for free. It is not required that businesses obtain the mandatory posters through an unregistered intermediary like "Business Poster Compliance."
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of mailings entitled “2026 - Safety Manual Order Form” that are targeting Pennsylvania businesses from a company called “C.P.S.” purporting to be from Washington, D.C. The form begins: “Records indicate that [business] is registered to do business in the State of Pennsylvania. Federal OSHA laws require all employers to provide a place of employment which is free from recognized hazards... .” The mailing goes on to state the federal law (Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970), and that they, a third-party entity, will prepare and provide a comprehensive written safety manual. The mailing notes the fines and penalties for OSHA violations pursuant to 29 USC § 666. According to this form, the preparation of the safety manual costs $295.
This is a partial SCAM. Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, businesses are required to have and furnish to each employee a written safety document, specifically for certain hazards, if they exist in the workplace. However, these manuals are free of charge. Pennsylvania businesses can request a free consultation with OSHA that will assist you in finding or fixing workplace hazards, as well as establishing or improving safety and health programs. OSHA also provides resources for businesses in specific industries to assist in identifying potential hazards. Resources also include free downloadable compliance information, tools, and guides.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for an OSHA safety manual that can be obtained for free. It is also not required to obtain these manuals from an unregistered intermediary like “C.P.S.”
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of mailings entitled “2026 Additional Business Documents Needed – Required by Law” that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a company called “National Business Services,” located in Washington, D.C. The form congratulates recipients on registering their new business and provides the following message: “This letter is intended to inform you about important documents which may still be required to operate your business.” According to the form, the documents “pending” include an EIN (Tax ID), Labor Law Posters, and Certificates of Status. The mailings offer to provide these products and services for a cost. The cost for an EIN is listed as $185, the Labor Law Posters are listed as $120, and the Certificate of Status is listed as $89.95. Companies are informed that without a Tax ID and Labor Law Posters, they may face fines and penalties, and that they may need the Certificate of Status for loans, renewing business licenses, opening a business bank account and to register their business as a foreign entity in another state.
The Labor Law Poster portion is a partial SCAM. Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth’s enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these posters for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee Notices.
The Certificates of Status is a SCAM. These solicitations are not being made by the Pennsylvania Department of State/Secretary of State’s office and are not being made by or on behalf of any governmental entity. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of States does not issue any document called a “Certificate of Status.” Instead, Pennsylvania law permits “Subsistence Certificates” to be issued to domestic filing associations and “Certificates of Registration” for registered foreign associations. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and they are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online. These certificates are not mandatory. They are generally requested in conjunction with loans or mergers or for other business purposes.
The EIN (Tax ID) is a partial SCAM. EINs are needed to hire employees, operate a partnership or corporation, pay sales and excise taxes, change business structures or ownership, or to administer certain trusts, retirement plans, and estates. The Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue employer identification numbers (EINs) or tax identification numbers (TINs). The federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issues these once the legal entity (LLC, partnership, corporation, or tax-exempt organization) is formed through in Pennsylvania. The application for an EIN is located on the IRS website and is no cost to submit.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying unnecessary costs for services that are either free of charge or cost significantly less when procured directly from the correct agency.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a website entitled “Annual Report Help” that claims to assist businesses in understanding and filing required Annual Reports with the Pennsylvania Department of State. The website instructs businesses: “Avoid costly penalties with expert annual report filing.” On a page of the website specific to Pennsylvania, businesses are further instructed: “Don’t wait until the last minute: File your Pennsylvania annual report early to ensure compliance.”
The Department urges caution when using third parties to file Annual Reports. This particular website contains inaccurate and overbroad information regarding the Annual Report requirement and charges the consumer $159 to make a $7 (or $0) filing. While Annual Reports may be submitted on behalf of businesses by law firms and legitimate service companies, the “Annual Report Help/Powered by FileForms” website contains numerous errors about the Annual Report requirement in Pennsylvania. This misinformation includes incorrect deadlines, fees, penalties, and information required in the report.
The website does not mention that Annual Reports can be filed online directly and easily with Pennsylvania Department of State for $7 (or $0 for nonprofit and not-for-profit entities). Annual Reports submitted online will be automatically approved and available to the customer, for no additional fee. The Department has step-by-step instructions on how to file the Annual Report.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a charitable donation scam involving fraudulent donors sending counterfeit checks to charitable organizations, then following up with a request to return a portion of the funds—before the organization realizes the check is not legitimate.
A supposed donor will contact a charitable organization indicating an intent to donate a certain and specific sum of money to the organization. However, the donor will then send a check for a higher sum to the organization. Once the check is received by the organization, the donor will request a partial refund of the donation, explaining that they sent too much in error. Once funds are sent back to the donor by the organization, the original check bounces as fraudulent, and the organization is left with a loss, not only of the funds it returned but also of any bank fees incurred.
Names previously used to make illegitimate charitable donations are “Richard Chapman”, “Darmain Jones”, “Michelle Jones”, and “Darmain Jones DBA Edge Marine Construction.”
This is a SCAM.
The Department is alerting all charitable organizations of this scam to prevent charitable organizations from losing charitable funds to individuals and organizations seeking to defraud them, and thereby the communities and missions they serve.
The Department suggests that charitable organizations verify donors’ identities and the legitimacy of donations before accepting any large donations, especially from new or unknown donors, and that charitable organizations wait for any check to fully clear and the funds to be available before offering any refunds to donors. Education and remaining vigilant can prove useful in combatting fraud.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of mailings entitled “Pennsylvania Annual Report.” These notices are being sent to Pennsylvania businesses from a company calling itself “New Business Filing LLC,” a company not registered with the Department’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations. The form instructs Pennsylvania businesses: “To avoid administrative dissolution or revocation in the future, file your 2025 Annual Report online at Busfile.org/2025” or “scan the QR code … to file.”
This is a SCAM. The mailing contains some overbroad information and leads to a non-governmental website that charges the consumer $175 to make a filing that can be made directly with the Department of State for $7.
While it is true that all registered associations in Pennsylvania must file an Annual Report each calendar year and failure to make an Annual Report may result in administrative dissolution or cancellation, the fee for an Annual Report is $7 for business corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability general partnerships (LLPs) and $0 for nonprofit corporations and any LLCs or LPs with a not-for-profit purpose.
The mailing does not mention that Annual Reports can be filed online directly and easily with Pennsylvania Department of State. Nor does the mailing indicate that the cost of Annual Reports made directly with Department of State is $7 (or $0) or that Annual Reports submitted online will be automatically approved and available to the customer. The Department has step-by-step instructions on how to the Annual Report.
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying much more than is needed to file an Annual Report by using a bogus intermediary. Using this private company will also add significant time, when Annual Reports are filed online directly with the Department of State and are made available immediately to the customer. This private company is also gathering sensitive information about your business entity that is not required on the Pennsylvania Annual Report.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of additional scams relating to federal Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI).
Form 4022 - This bogus form is titled “Mandatory Beneficial Ownership Reporting.” Form 4022 purports to be from “United States Business Regulation Department.” There is no such Department of the federal government. It requires a $117 fee. Despite its appearance, this is not a U.S. Treasury Form.
Form 5102 - This bogus form also is titled “Mandatory Beneficial Ownership Reporting.” However, Form 4022 purports to be from “Annual Records Service.” There is no such business. It requires a $119 fee. Despite its appearance, this is also not a U.S. Treasury Form.
2024 – Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Form - This bogus form is purports to be from “C.P.S.” There is no such business. It requires a $175-$195 fee. This is also not a U.S. Treasury Form. The form is collecting a great deal of personal information. There is also online form: Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Form (cps-boifiling.com).
These are all SCAMS. Beginning January 1, 2024, a new federal rule does require many companies doing business in the U.S. to report information about their ownership to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury. However, those Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN and no fee is required to do so. Get more information and file at https://www.fincen.gov/boi.
The information required by FinCEN contains sensitive personal information for each individual identified as a beneficial owner, including the full legal name, date of birth, address and the unique identifying number and image of a U.S. passport, state driver’s license or other eligible identification document. Company information, such as full legal name (and any trade names), address, jurisdiction of formation and taxpayer identification number (or equivalent issued by a foreign jurisdiction) is also required.
Businesses should be extremely wary of providing this personal information to any company offering to make Beneficial Ownership Information reports, other than a trusted law firm or established service company. Again, Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN at https://www.fincen.gov/boi. There is also no filing fee for the BOI reports made with FinCEN.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of mailings entitled “2024 Pennsylvania Certificate of Good Standing” forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a company called “Business Document Center.” The form congratulates companies on registering their business with the State of Pennsylvania and provides the following message: “Now that your filing with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State is complete, you’re eligible to obtain your elective Pennsylvania Certificate of Good Standing.” According to the form, this Certificate of Good Standing costs $87.25. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.
This is a partial SCAM. The address used by this company, notwithstanding the mailing’s incorrect spelling of “Philiadelphia,” is that of a UPS store located in Philadelphia.
The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue “Certificates of Good Standing.” Instead, Pennsylvania law permits “Subsistence Certificates” to be issued to domestic filing associations and “Certificates of Registration” for a registered foreign association. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40, and the certificates are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online. This particular scam mailing even acknowledges in the fine print that businesses “can purchase the certificate directly from the state for a cheaper price.”
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying much more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like Business Document Center. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Important Compliance Notices relating to “Mandatory Ownership Information Reporting" that are targeting registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “United States Business Regulations Department" purporting to be from Washington, D.C. The form begins: “Your business has a reporting obligation under new federal legislature [sic] aimed at preventing financial crimes." It goes on to state that the reporting is mandatory for the majority of businesses in the United States and the penalties for non-compliance can be severe. It notes that the “Business Regulations Department (BRD)" has “simplified the reporting process with a new online portal." Users are taken to a non-secure website which did not load on the date this notice was posted.
This is a SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “United States Business Regulations Department." There is no address provided for this company, only an unsecure website that is not functional. The mailing also contains a QR Code and an email which purports to be from a United States government office or entity (support@efileportal.us). The phone number on the mailing (1-855-260-6959) does not appear to be functioning.
The mailing contains incorrect and overbroad information. Beginning January 1, 2024, a new federal rule does require many companies doing business in the U.S. to report information about their ownership to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury. However, those Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN and no fee is required to do so. Get more information and file at https://www.fincen.gov/boi
The information required by FinCEN contains sensitive personal information for each individual identified as a beneficial owner, including the full legal name, date of birth, address and the unique identifying number and image of a U.S. passport, state driver's license or other eligible identification document. Company information, such as full legal name (and any trade names), address, jurisdiction of formation and taxpayer identification number (or equivalent issued by a foreign jurisdiction) is also required.
Businesses should be extremely wary of providing this personal information to any company (other than a trusted law firm or established service company) offering to make Beneficial Ownership Information reports. Again, Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN at https://www.fincen.gov/boi. There is also no filing fee for the BOI reports made with FinCEN.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of 2023 Certificate of Subsistence Request Forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself "PA Corporate Certificates." The form congratulates companies on registering their business with the State of Pennsylvania and goes on to suggest that "you have one step left in order to buy your optional Certificate of Subsistence from Pennsylvania Corporate Certificate," by paying $102.50 to the company to procure the certificate. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.
This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "PA Corporate Certificates" or "Pennsylvania Corporate Certificates." The address used by this company is that of a mailbox/UPS store located in Philadelphia and the phone number on the mailing (1-800-226-6952) goes to a call center located outside of Pennsylvania.
The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does issue "Certificates of Subsistence" or "Subsistence Certificates" to domestic filing associations and "Certificates of Registration" to registered foreign associations. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and these certificates are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online.
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying much more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like PA Corporate Certificate. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of updated Labor Law Compliance Notices (PDF) sent to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses. The letter states that the businesses are required to post updated Federal labor law posters in the workplace or will face significant fines and penalties. Businesses are told they may pay a company called "LLCS" to receive compliant posters. State posters are also listed as part of the mailing.
This is a partial SCAM. Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth's enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these poster for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee Notices.
Additionally, there is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "LLCS." The address used by "LLCS" is that of a UPS store located in Harrisburg. There is no phone number on the mailing.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for posters that can be obtained for free. It is also not required that businesses obtain the mandatory posters through an unregistered intermediary like "LLCS."
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a reminder form that is targeting businesses with trademarked logos claiming to be from the "Patent and Trademark Bureau," a fake company. The form states that in order to renew a trademark, the company must pay $1950 for an initial renewal and $850 for any additional trademark classes. The form contains publicly available information about the company, such as name, address, the trademarked image, and various pertinent dates relating to the trademark, and the company is informed that it will lose the trademark if it fails to renew. The form states, in small text, that the Patent and Trademark Bureau is a private entity that will file the renewal on behalf of the business.
This is a partial scam. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "Patent and Trademark Bureau." The address used by the fake company is that of a postal store located in Huntingdon Valley. The telephone number associated with this scam is 215-207-0140. The scammers appear to be using publicly available data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office to target trademark holders. It is true that a failure to renew a trademark results in the loss of that trademark. However, both in Pennsylvania and on the federal level, trademark renewals can be filed by the business itself and for a much lower fee.
The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. While federal trademarks do operate on a ten-year cycle, Pennsylvania state trademarks renew every five years. The cost of such renewals made directly with the Department of State is $50 and with the USPTO $525 per class of trademark.
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying more than is needed for a trademark renewal by using a bogus intermediary like the Patent and Trademark Bureau. This may also add time to a request. While renewal is required to maintain a trademark, renewal may be accomplished by filing directly with the Department of State or the USPTO.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of another scam relating to newly formed businesses. Unknown persons are calling companies, stating that they are from the "Secretary of State's office" and informing the business that it must complete certain paperwork to obtain a "Certificate of Status." The caller has basic information about the business (name, address, phone number) that is available from public sources. The caller then emails or texts a link to a Google form, wherein more information about the company is sought:
Ultimately, the company is charged $89.95 or $109.95. It is unclear what documents, if any, the company receives. The telephone number associated with this con is 717-778-3182.
This is a SCAM. These solicitations are not being made by the Pennsylvania Department of State/Secretary of State's office and are not being made by or on behalf of any governmental entity. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue any document called a "Certificate of Status."
Instead, Pennsylvania law permits "Subsistence Certificates" to be issued to domestic filing associations and "Certificates of Registration" for registered foreign associations. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and they are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online. These certificates are not mandatory. They are generally requested in conjunction with loans or mergers or for other business purposes.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a Fraudulent Registration Certificate (PDF) displayed on the website of an organization calling itself “Lutheran Grants” (https://lutherangrants.org). This organization is displaying a bogus copy of a Pennsylvania Certificate of Registration on its website, indicating that Lutheran Grants is registered as a charitable organization in Pennsylvania, with certificate number 13209. That certificate number belongs to a different registered charity. Lutheran Grants is NOT a registered charitable organization in the Commonwealth under the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act.
This is a SCAM. The certificate purporting to be issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State IS NOT AUTHENTIC. The organization is NOT registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State as a business or a charitable organization and is not based in Pennsylvania. This entity purports to be “issuing grants.” In order to receive a “grant,” the individual or company is asked to supply confidential banking and personal information. The Department cautions consumers that this appears to be a scam. Additionally, there is no evidence indicating that this entity is linked with any legitimate Lutheran Church organization.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of 2020 Certificate of Good Standing Request Forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “PA Certificate Services.” The form states that the business has “one step left” to attain a “Certificate of Good Standing” through “PA Certificate Services,” by paying $87.25 to the company to procure the certificate. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.
This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “PA Certificate Services.” The address used by this company is that of a UPS store located in Harrisburg and the phone number on the mailing (1-855-211-9705) goes to a call center located outside of Pennsylvania.
The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue “Certificates of Good Standing.” Instead, Pennsylvania law permits “Subsistence Certificates” to be issued to domestic filing associations and “Certificates of Registration” for a registered foreign association. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and they are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online.
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like PA Certificate Services. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Labor Law Compliance Notices (PDF) sent to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses. The letter states that the businesses are required to post Federal labor law posters in the workplace or will face significant fines and penalties. Businesses are told they may pay a company called “Labor Poster Services” to receive a compliant poster.
This is a partial SCAM. Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth’s enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these poster for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee NoticesOpens In A New Window.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for posters that can be obtained for free. It is also not required that businesses obtain the mandatory posters through an intermediary like Labor Poster Services.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Business Name Publishing solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses or to recently-registered ficticious names from a bogus company calling itself "Pennsylvania Business Name Publishing." The letter urges the business to remit $200 in order for the bogus company to publish advertisements of the business name in approved newspapers and avoid a $500 penalty imposed when "the entity seeks to enforce [a] contract and subsequently published a fictitious name in an untimely manner."
This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "Pennsylvania Business Name Publishing." The address used by this fake company is that of a UPS Store located in Harrisburg. The scammers appear to have purchased company formation data from the Department of State and are targeting newly-formed businesses and recently-registered fictitious names. The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. Pennsylvania corporations are required to advertise their intention to file or the filing of articles of incorporation. Proofs of publication of such advertising should be filed with the minutes of the corporation. Fictitious names involving individual parties as registrants are similarly required to be advertised. Proofs of publication of such advertising should be kept with the permanent records of the business.
Pennsylvania law does prohibit entities that are doing business under a fictitious name but have failed to register that name from bringing a lawsuit in the Commonwealth until the name is registered and a $500 civil penalty is paid to the Department of State. 54 Pa.C.S. § 331. Additionally, the effect of failure to advertise when required by law will be that "no legal proceeding, matter, or case in which notice is required to be given by official or legal advertising, shall be binding and effective upon any interested person unless such official and legal advertising is printed and published" in the manner required by law. 45 Pa.C.S. § 307.
The Department maintains a Geographical Listing of Legal Publications to assist businesses in advertising. It also recommends that businesses employ the services of a reputable organization or law firm to assist with advertising. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania business from paying for a "service" that may not be necessary and may be rendered by an unregistered company.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of more post card solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself "Business Compliance Division." The post card urges the company to "call immediately" to "avoid potential fees and penalties." The number (1-888-803-7922) leads the caller to speak to a representative of the alleged company, who seeks a credit card payment of $125 over the phone to procure a "certificate of existence" in order to comply with "Commonwealth regulations governing new enterprises."
This is a SCAM. Companies which are validly formed have already received a stamped copy of the public organic document filed with the Department of State, indicating the entity number, date filed and name of the current Secretary of the Commonwealth. There is no "certificate of existence" required for a newly-filed company in order to maintain compliance with Pennsylvania law."
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Annual Records Statement solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “Division of Corporate Services – Compliance Division.” The letter urges the business to complete a form with officer and director information and return with a fee of $150, payable to Division of Corporate Services, by a certain date in order to “fulfill your corporation’s records requirements per Pennsylvania Statute.”
This is a SCAM. There is not company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “Division of Corporate Services.” The address used by this fake company is that of a UPS Store located in Harrisburg. The scammers appear to have purchased company formation data from the Department of State and are targeting newly-formed businesses, many of which are not corporations. The mailing contains misspellings and incorrect information.
Pennsylvania business corporations are required to keep records relating to accounts, minutes and shares. However, it is not required that these records be filed with the Department of State or with a private company. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for a “service” that is a scam.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of post card solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “Business Compliance Division.” The post card urges the company to “call immediately” to “avoid potential fees and penalties.” The number (1-855-530-2615) leads the caller to speak to a representative of the alleged company, who seeks a credit card payment of $100 over the phone to procure a “certificate of existence” in order to comply with “Commonwealth regulations governing new enterprises.”
This is a SCAM. Companies which are validly formed have already received a stamped copy of the public organic document filed with the Department of State, indicating the entity number, date filed and name of the current Secretary of the Commonwealth. There is no “certificate of existence” required for a newly-filed company in order to maintain compliance with Pennsylvania law.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of solicitations that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a company calling itself “Pennsylvania Council for Corporations.” This mailing (PDF) urges corporations to file information and send payment in the amount of $125.00 by a certain date in order to maintain proper records. This is not a legitimate company. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from completing the form and sending payment to a mailing center post office box address by the deadline on the form.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of solicitations that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from two companies: Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company and Corporate Records Service. These solicitations are titled "Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement" (PDF), "2013 - Annual Minutes Form," "2013 - Annual Corporate Records Form " and "2013 - Annual Records Solicitation Form." These mailings urge corporations and limited liability companies to file information and send payment in the amount of $125.00 by a certain date in order to maintain proper records.
These solicitations include a citation to the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law or Pennsylvania statute regarding corporate records. At first glance, these solicitations may look official; however, none of the information being requested is required to be filed with the Department of State or the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania corporations and limited liability companies are not required to file corporate minutes with the Department of State or with a private company such as Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company or Corporate Records Service. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from completing the form and sending payment to a mailing center post office box address by the deadline on the form.
Despite the suggestive language on the mailing, the "Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement," the "2013 - Annual Minutes Form", the "2013 - Annual Corporate Records Form" and the "2013 - Annual Records Solicitation Form" are not required to be completed. These formal-looking letters did not originate from any governmental office, nor are the Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company and Corporate Records Service affiliated or associated with Pennsylvania state government in any way. Similar scams have been reported in other states. These documents should be disregarded by all companies that receive them.
Additionally, please keep in mind that any official notices sent to businesses by the Pennsylvania Department of State or the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office will contain the letterhead and/or contact information for the Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations. Please contact the Bureau at (717) 787-1057 or ra-corps@pa.gov should you have any questions or concerns regarding these solicitations.
Ultimately, the company is charged $89.95 or $109.95. It is unclear what documents, if any, the company receives. The telephone number associated with this con is 717-778-3182.
This is a SCAM. These solicitations are not being made by the Pennsylvania Department of State/Secretary of State's office and are not being made by or on behalf of any governmental entity. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue any document called a "Certificate of Status."
Instead, Pennsylvania law permits "Subsistence Certificates" to be issued to domestic filing associations and "Certificates of Registration" for registered foreign associations. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and they are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online. These certificates are not mandatory. They are generally requested in conjunction with loans or mergers or for other business purposes.
JUNE 20, 2019 – FRAUDULENT CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a Fraudulent Registration Certificate (PDF) displayed on the website of an organization calling itself “Lutheran Grants” (https://lutherangrants.org). This organization is displaying a bogus copy of a Pennsylvania Certificate of Registration on its website, indicating that Lutheran Grants is registered as a charitable organization in Pennsylvania, with certificate number 13209. That certificate number belongs to a different registered charity. Lutheran Grants is NOT a registered charitable organization in the Commonwealth under the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act.
This is a SCAM. The certificate purporting to be issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State IS NOT AUTHENTIC. The organization is NOT registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State as a business or a charitable organization and is not based in Pennsylvania. This entity purports to be “issuing grants.” In order to receive a “grant,” the individual or company is asked to supply confidential banking and personal information. The Department cautions consumers that this appears to be a scam. Additionally, there is no evidence indicating that this entity is linked with any legitimate Lutheran Church organization.
MAY 12, 2020 – PA CERTIFICATE SERVICES
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of 2020 Certificate of Good Standing Request Forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “PA Certificate Services.” The form states that the business has “one step left” to attain a “Certificate of Good Standing” through “PA Certificate Services,” by paying $87.25 to the company to procure the certificate. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.
This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “PA Certificate Services.” The address used by this company is that of a UPS store located in Harrisburg and the phone number on the mailing (1-855-211-9705) goes to a call center located outside of Pennsylvania.
The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue “Certificates of Good Standing.” Instead, Pennsylvania law permits “Subsistence Certificates” to be issued to domestic filing associations and “Certificates of Registration” for a registered foreign association. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and they are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online.
The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like PA Certificate Services. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.
JULY 26, 2018 – FEDERAL LABOR LAW POSTER
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Labor Law Compliance Notices (PDF) sent to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses. The letter states that the businesses are required to post Federal labor law posters in the workplace or will face significant fines and penalties. Businesses are told they may pay a company called “Labor Poster Services” to receive a compliant poster.
This is a partial SCAM. Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth’s enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these poster for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee NoticesOpens In A New Window.
The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for posters that can be obtained for free. It is also not required that businesses obtain the mandatory posters through an intermediary like Labor Poster Services.
MAY 23, 2018 – PENNSYLVANIA BUSINESS NAME PUBLISHING FORM
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Business Name Publishing solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses or to recently-registered ficticious names from a bogus company calling itself "Pennsylvania Business Name Publishing." The letter urges the business to remit $200 in order for the bogus company to publish advertisements of the business name in approved newspapers and avoid a $500 penalty imposed when "the entity seeks to enforce [a] contract and subsequently published a fictitious name in an untimely manner."
This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "Pennsylvania Business Name Publishing." The address used by this fake company is that of a UPS Store located in Harrisburg. The scammers appear to have purchased company formation data from the Department of State and are targeting newly-formed businesses and recently-registered fictitious names. The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. Pennsylvania corporations are required to advertise their intention to file or the filing of articles of incorporation. Proofs of publication of such advertising should be filed with the minutes of the corporation. Fictitious names involving individual parties as registrants are similarly required to be advertised. Proofs of publication of such advertising should be kept with the permanent records of the business.
Pennsylvania law does prohibit entities that are doing business under a fictitious name but have failed to register that name from bringing a lawsuit in the Commonwealth until the name is registered and a $500 civil penalty is paid to the Department of State. 54 Pa.C.S. § 331. Additionally, the effect of failure to advertise when required by law will be that "no legal proceeding, matter, or case in which notice is required to be given by official or legal advertising, shall be binding and effective upon any interested person unless such official and legal advertising is printed and published" in the manner required by law. 45 Pa.C.S. § 307.
The Department maintains a Geographical Listing of Legal Publications to assist businesses in advertising. It also recommends that businesses employ the services of a reputable organization or law firm to assist with advertising. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania business from paying for a "service" that may not be necessary and may be rendered by an unregistered company.
March 14, 2016 - BUSINESS COMPLIANCE DIVISION/NOTICE OF POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE VIOLATION SCAM
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of more post card solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself "Business Compliance Division." The post card urges the company to "call immediately" to "avoid potential fees and penalties." The number (1-888-803-7922) leads the caller to speak to a representative of the alleged company, who seeks a credit card payment of $125 over the phone to procure a "certificate of existence" in order to comply with "Commonwealth regulations governing new enterprises."
This is a SCAM. Companies which are validly formed have already received a stamped copy of the public organic document filed with the Department of State, indicating the entity number, date filed and name of the current Secretary of the Commonwealth. There is no "certificate of existence" required for a newly-filed company in order to maintain compliance with Pennsylvania law."
AUGUST 20, 2015 - DIVISION of CORPORATE SERVICES - ANNUAL RECORDS STATEMENT SCAM
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Annual Records Statement solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “Division of Corporate Services – Compliance Division.” The letter urges the business to complete a form with officer and director information and return with a fee of $150, payable to Division of Corporate Services, by a certain date in order to “fulfill your corporation’s records requirements per Pennsylvania Statute.”
This is a SCAM. There is not company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “Division of Corporate Services.” The address used by this fake company is that of a UPS Store located in Harrisburg. The scammers appear to have purchased company formation data from the Department of State and are targeting newly-formed businesses, many of which are not corporations. The mailing contains misspellings and incorrect information.
Pennsylvania business corporations are required to keep records relating to accounts, minutes and shares. However, it is not required that these records be filed with the Department of State or with a private company. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for a “service” that is a scam.
JULY 28, 2015 - BUSINESS COMPLIANCE DIVISION/NOTICE OF POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE VIOLATION SCAM
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of post card solicitations (PDF) that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “Business Compliance Division.” The post card urges the company to “call immediately” to “avoid potential fees and penalties.” The number (1-855-530-2615) leads the caller to speak to a representative of the alleged company, who seeks a credit card payment of $100 over the phone to procure a “certificate of existence” in order to comply with “Commonwealth regulations governing new enterprises.”
This is a SCAM. Companies which are validly formed have already received a stamped copy of the public organic document filed with the Department of State, indicating the entity number, date filed and name of the current Secretary of the Commonwealth. There is no “certificate of existence” required for a newly-filed company in order to maintain compliance with Pennsylvania law.
JUNE 16, 2015 - PENNSYLVANIA COUNCIL FOR CORPORATIONS
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of solicitations that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from a company calling itself “Pennsylvania Council for Corporations.” This mailing (PDF) urges corporations to file information and send payment in the amount of $125.00 by a certain date in order to maintain proper records. This is not a legitimate company. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from completing the form and sending payment to a mailing center post office box address by the deadline on the form.
APRIL 18, 2013 - CORPORATE COMPLIANCE COMPANY AND CORPORATE RECORDS SERVICE SCAM
The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of solicitations that are being mailed to Pennsylvania businesses from two companies: Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company and Corporate Records Service. These solicitations are titled "Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement" (PDF), "2013 - Annual Minutes Form," "2013 - Annual Corporate Records Form " and "2013 - Annual Records Solicitation Form." These mailings urge corporations and limited liability companies to file information and send payment in the amount of $125.00 by a certain date in order to maintain proper records.
These solicitations include a citation to the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law or Pennsylvania statute regarding corporate records. At first glance, these solicitations may look official; however, none of the information being requested is required to be filed with the Department of State or the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania corporations and limited liability companies are not required to file corporate minutes with the Department of State or with a private company such as Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company or Corporate Records Service. The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from completing the form and sending payment to a mailing center post office box address by the deadline on the form.
Despite the suggestive language on the mailing, the "Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement," the "2013 - Annual Minutes Form", the "2013 - Annual Corporate Records Form" and the "2013 - Annual Records Solicitation Form" are not required to be completed. These formal-looking letters did not originate from any governmental office, nor are the Pennsylvania Corporate Compliance Company and Corporate Records Service affiliated or associated with Pennsylvania state government in any way. Similar scams have been reported in other states. These documents should be disregarded by all companies that receive them.
Additionally, please keep in mind that any official notices sent to businesses by the Pennsylvania Department of State or the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office will contain the letterhead and/or contact information for the Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations. Please contact the Bureau at (717) 787-1057 or ra-corps@pa.gov should you have any questions or concerns regarding these solicitations.