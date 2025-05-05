The State Architects Licensure Board serves to protect the health, safety and property of the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the regulation of the practice and licensure of the architectural profession. Among its other functions, the Board promulgates standards of professional conduct and establishes rules and regulations for the examination of licensure applicants.

On May 1, 2023, NCARB’s new score validity policy went into effect, basing the validity of passed Architect Registration Examination® (ARE®) divisions on exam versions. The former rolling clock policy, requiring that all parts of the ARE® be passed within five years, is incorporated in the State Architects Licensure Board’s (Board) regulations and can only be removed through the regulatory process. However, on March 28, 2023, the Board voted to waive its regulation at 49 Pa. Code § 9.46(b), requiring applicants to comply with the rolling clock policy, while the Board ushers a regulation through the regulatory process. As such, all Pennsylvania applicants will be able to benefit from the new score validity policy while the Board promulgates a regulation to remove the rolling clock policy from the Board’s regulations.

Board Laws and Regulations

Board Examination Information

For examination application contact: National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) at 202-783-6500. The examination is administered by ETS and (NCARB). Examinations are administered at PSI Test Centers by appointment only. There is no deadline to apply.